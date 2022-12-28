Pakistani citizens detained for attempt to illegally cross Azerbaijan's border [PHOTO]

28 December 2022 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Two citizens of Pakistan who tried to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Georgia was detained on December 27 at 10:45 (GMT +4), the press service of Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

The detention took place on the territory of the border outpost of the ‘Shamkir’ detachment of the Border Troops of the State Border Service near Ikinji Shikhli village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district.

According to the press service, the investigation determined that previously the mentioned people officially arrived in Azerbaijan, then intended to pass to Georgia by the illegal crossing of the state border, and from there to European countries.

---

