Azerbaijan appoints Special Representative of President in Nakhchivan

22 December 2022 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Fuad Najafli as Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To appoint Fuad Vahid oglu Najafli as Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 December 2022

---

