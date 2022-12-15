Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss strengthening ties between defense ministries [PHOTO]

15 December 2022 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan and Belarus have discussed strengthening friendly ties between the two countries defense ministries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between the Azerbaijani military diplomat, Colonel-Lieutenant Rashad Guliyev, and the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation, Assistant Minister of Defense for International Military Cooperation, Colonel Valery Revenko.

"A meeting with the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Belarus Lt Col Rashad Guliyev was held to complete the accreditation process. We discussed the state of bilateral cooperation and prospects of its development, " Valery Revenko tweeted.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation and reaffirmed their readiness to continue to actively promote the strengthening of friendly ties between the defense departments of the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $273.1 million for Jan-Sept 2022, including Azerbaijan’s exports to Belarus for $84.4 million and imports for $188.7 million. In 2021 Azerbaijani-Belarus trade turnover reached $424.5 million.

---

