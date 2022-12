10 December 2022 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has left for a visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ambassador's Twitter post.

"Flying to Zangilan this morning, visiting all parts of Azerbaijan - today in Zangilan, Aghali and Gubadly," he tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz