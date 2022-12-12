Azerbaijani Press Council urges Iranian embassy to respond to media query

12 December 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 8, the Azerbaijani Press Council appealed to the Iranian embassy in Baku over 14 Iranians, who illegally crossed into Azerbaijan's Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Azernews reports.

"A few days ago, the Azerbaijani media reported that on November 24, 2022, 14 Iranian citizens illegally crossed into Azerbaijani territory, where Armenians live,” the appeal elaborates.

Reports are that the Iranian citizens arrived at Karabakh to train Armenian terrorists in the region under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Proofs and documents provided by the Azerbaijani media confirm that those persons are indeed Iranian citizens, the appeal said.

“This incident and the sale of weapons to Armenia by Iran, as well as its subsequent transfer to the territory of Azerbaijan through the Lachin corridor to illegal Armenian armed formations, remains one of the main topics of the Azerbaijani media, which deeply concern our society today. Under the current circumstances, the conclusion suggests that Iran seeks to strengthen Armenia in military terms against Azerbaijan and aggravate the situation in the territories liberated from the occupation,” the appeal added.

The appeal regretted the Iranian embassy's silence over numerous attempts by Azerbaijan to get a response.

“Despite the numerous appeals by the Azerbaijani media, it is a matter of deep regret and concern that the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan hasn’t yet expressed any opinion on this matter. We hope that this appeal, addressed on behalf of the Azerbaijani media, won’t remain unanswered and that the embassy will express its position on the serious issues in question. Otherwise, the Azerbaijani media will have to admit the negative role of Iran in the specified events and build their activities based on the realities," the appeal finalized.

