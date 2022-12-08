Let UNESCO impartially study scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - Turkish National Commission

8 December 2022 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh during the period of occupation, including national historical monuments, should be seen by all mankind, Chairman of the Board of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions Committee of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz told Trend on December 8.

"UNESCO should send a mission to the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation to study the facts. No one says that the organization should take the side of Azerbaijan. Let UNESCO study the situation and work on solving problems as an impartial, fair structure, and no one should interfere," Oguz noted.

He also noted that there is a mine threat in the Karabakh region, and an important issue, along with protecting cultural heritage, is also the protection of human lives.

---

