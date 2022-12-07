Azerbaijan may freeze assets of mass destruction weapon distributors

7 December 2022 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Assets of distributors of mass destruction weapons may be frozen in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in a bill ‘On targeted financial sanctions' put up for discussion at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s committees on defense, security and combating corruption and the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, held on December 7.

to be updated

---

