7 December 2022 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A bill 'On targeted financial sanctions' in Azerbaijan was put up for discussion at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s committees on defense, security and combating corruption and the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, held on December 7, Trend reports.

to be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz