Azerbaijan, Spain eye interparliamentary co-op [PHOTO]

6 December 2022 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament held several meetings in Spain to discuss the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Chairman of the Parliament's International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee Samad Seyidov and Head of the Azerbaijan-Spain Interparliamentary Relations Working Group Sevil Mikayilova held several meetings with colleagues in the Spanish Congress of Deputies.

The Azerbaijani MPs also met with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Pau Mari-Klose.

They underlined that the congressional document of October 6 'Institutional Statement', which is full of prejudice against Azerbaijan, damages friendly and business relations between the two countries, adding that such steps run counter to peace efforts in the region.

Diplomatic relations between the two states were established on February 11, 1992. At the end of 2005, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Madrid, and a diplomatic mission of Spain in Baku has been operating since 2014.

During the period from 2010 to 2020, Azerbaijan and Spain signed various cooperation agreements, including memorandums of cooperation in the fields of sports, culture, education, science, information, and communication; an agreement on the cancellation of a short-term visa regime for citizens holding diplomatic passports; convention for the avoidance of double taxation; as well as memorandums of understanding between the diplomatic academies and the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Additionally, in 2021, the Azerbaijani-Spanish trade turnover amounted to $645.8 million.

