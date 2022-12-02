Turkiye carries on with support for Azerbaijan in its righteous cause - Turkish minister

2 December 2022 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkiye supported Azerbaijan's righteous cause and continues to do so, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Turkiye is a strong, safe and effective ally.

"Turkiye always stands for its Azerbaijani brothers. We supported the righteous cause of Azerbaijan and keep doing it. The work we have done in connection with our country concerns not only 85 million people. This concerns billions of people. Everyone in Central Asia has expectations from Turkiye. Therefore, we must responsibly continue with our efforts," Akar said.

