Azerbaijani parliament calls France out on its own imperialist history

France, which is accusing Azerbaijan baselessly of committing war crimes against Armenia, has its own history of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Azerbaijani parliament said.

Commenting on the resolution, adopted by the French National Assembly on November 30, the parliament reminded of France’s atrocities, such as the occupation of territories of over 50 states in different regions of the world, looting of their wealth, war crimes, and long history of slavery.

"During the colonial years, the French armed forces mass murdered hundreds of thousands of civilians because of their ethnicity and religion and openly engaged in the slave trade. The committed crimes of genocide are an indelible stain on France's political history," the statement added.

Further, the parliament brought up Armenia's 30-year-long policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan, the Khojaly genocide, the shelling of Azerbaijani cities with ballistic missiles during the 44-day war, the destruction of 9 cities and more than 300 villages of Azerbaijan during the occupation, the heavy mining of the territories, nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijani citizens and the lack of information on the locations of mass graves by Armenia.

The statement stressed that all the mentioned facts clearly show that it is nothing more than a cheap political order.

