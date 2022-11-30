Azerbaijan approves Charter of Agency for Geodesy, Cartography

30 November 2022 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has approved the "Charter of the Agency for Geodesy and Cartography" public legal entity following the decree signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

According to the resolution, the Charter can be amended in accordance with Paragraph 2.6-1 of the "Regulations on the procedure for preparation and adoption of normative legal acts of executive bodies", approved by Presidential Decree No. 772 of August 24, 2002.

---

