Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire from Armenian troops

30 November 2022 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Armenian armed forces units in the Yukhari Shorja direction of the Basarkechar district using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions deployed in the Bezirkhana direction of the Kalbajar district at 19:40 (GMT+4) on November 30, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the mentioned direction took adequate retaliatory measures.

