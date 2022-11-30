Border guards apprehend three Pakistanis for attempting to cross state border illegally

30 November 2022 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 26, three Pakistanis, who tried to illegally cross the border from Azerbaijan to Russia, were detained, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

Three Pakistani citizens, attempting to illegally cross the Azerbaijani border into Russia at 1500 (GMT+4) on November 26, were detained in the 'Xudat' border detachment area of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's Border Troops, located near the Samurchay village of Xachmaz District.

During the investigation, it was established that the detainees officially arrived on the territory of the country, and, having violated the state border, intended to move from Azerbaijan to Russia, and from there to one of the European countries.

In fact, operational and investigative measures are ongoing to identify and neutralize the channel of illegal migration.

---

