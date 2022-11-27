Azerbaijani MoD calls on command of Russian peacekeepers to designate settlements in Azerbaijan by their correct names

27 November 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

We call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to indicate in their relevant information the names of settlements in our country’s territory with the correct toponyms mentioned in our official appeal, Trend reports via the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"We regretfully state that in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation published on the official website of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, the names of Azerbaijani settlements are still mentioned with fictitious Armenian toponyms.

Moreover, it is undesirable to regularly mention the Karabakh economic region as the “Nagorno-Karabakh territory”.

We declare once again that Azerbaijan officially provided the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the former and current command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center with a list and map of settlements of the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan that include names corresponding to Azerbaijani toponyms. Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed regarding the use of these names in official information.

In conclusion, we bring to the attention of the Russian side the official names of Azerbaijani settlements, which they noted as “Mardakert” and “Martuni” in their official information dated November 26, 2022, AGHDARA and KHOJAVAND, respectively," said the statement.

