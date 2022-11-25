Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Aghdam & Khojavand

25 November 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

On November 25, from 0955 to 1210 hours, members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan army stationed in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojavand Districts, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz