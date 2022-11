23 November 2022 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Serbia for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport.

Serbian Republic Aleksandar Vucic welcomed the Azerbaijani president.

