French Senate resolution on Azerbaijan does not represent government's position - spokesperson

Brice Roquefeuil, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, reacted to the French Senate's decision on Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"The French Senate's resolution against Azerbaijan doesn't reflect the position of the government," Special Envoy of the European Union for the South Caucasus, Ambassador of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations on November 17.

On November 15, the French Senate adopted a draft law on the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan, based on Article 34-1 of the French Constitution. Out of 296 members, who participated in the meeting, 295 voted in favor of the project and 1 voted against it. The authors of the project demand that "Azerbaijan and its partners respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, as well as the return of all Armenian prisoners of war".

On November 16, the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a statement on the resolution adopted by the French Senate against Azerbaijan. The parliamentary statement envisages that the French Senate's anti-Azerbaijani resolution violates bilateral obligations between the two countries.

It was noted that respect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity stems from both bilateral and multilateral obligations of the French government.

