Azerbaijani servicemen taking part in NATO training program [PHOTO]

11 November 2022 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Military Administration Institute is hosting a NATO training course, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group is conducting a training course at the Military Administration Institute on the subject of "NATO operations assessment at all levels of conflict".

Representatives of the mobile training group briefed servicemen from various types of troops in the Azerbaijan Army on "NATO and military cooperation", "NATO operations planning process", "NATO operations assessment", "NATO operations analysis systems", and other topics on the first day of training.

Information on pertinent subjects will be provided, and various classes will be scheduled, for the listeners enrolled in the course, which will last until November 12.

