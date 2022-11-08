Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats hold another meeting in USA to discuss peace deal [PHOTOS]

8 November 2022 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting in Washington on November 7, 2022, Azernews reports.

The ministers swapped views on the elements of a possible peace treaty and concorded that there is a range of issues that still need to be addressed. Both sides reiterated the commitments undertaken by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in their meetings on October 6 in Prague and October 31 in Sochi.

They agreed to expedite their negotiations and organize another meeting in the coming weeks. The two ministers thanked the USA for hosting the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a separate tweet in English language, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reiterated the country's readiness for a peace deal with Armenia.

"At the initiative of @SecBlinken had a meeting with Armenian FM @AraratMirzoyan in #WashingtonDC. I reiterated #Azerbaijan’s commitment & readiness for the soonest conclusion of the Azerbaijani-Armenian #peace agreement, and urged to refrain from actions that would undermine the process."

