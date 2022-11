4 November 2022 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed into law the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Algerian People's Democratic Republic" on the exemption of persons holding diplomatic and service passports from mutual visa requirements.

The agreement was signed on August 10, 2022, in Baku.

---

