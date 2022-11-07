Armenia and Azerbaijan to expedite border delimitation

7 November 2022 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The third meeting of the commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held on November 3, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was chaired by the vice-premiers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan respectively in Brussels.

Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino confirmed the readiness of the European Union to be conducive to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The parties, taking into account the agreements reached in different formats at the level of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, continued to discuss delimitation issues and considered organizational and procedural issues," he said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that the parties agreed to expedite work on agreeing on the procedure for their activities, as well as to determine the date and venue for the fourth meeting of the commissions in the working order.

To recap, the first meeting between Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan took place on May 24 at the interstate border of the two countries in the format of joint work of commissions on delimitation and demarcation issues. The second meeting of the commissions took place on August 30 in Moscow.

---

