Armenian PM admits that international community recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has admitted recognition of Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan by the entire international community, Trend reports on October 29 via the Armenian media.

"If there is a country in the world that doesn’t consider Karabakh a part of Azerbaijan, then it must say so publicly, and no one must create the impression that the situation is different," Pashinyan said speaking at the 6th Congress of the Armenian Civil Contract Party.

