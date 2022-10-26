Azerbaijan, Latvia STANAG test commissions mull cooperation [PHOTO]

26 October 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani and Latvian Standardization Agreement (STANAG) test commissions have met in Baku under the military cooperation plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The parties exchanged expertise on the production of STANAG English language exams at the meeting on October 25, and discussed moderation, mutual usage, and test material verification issues, the ministry said.

A Standardization Agreement (STANAG) is a NATO standardization document that specifies the agreement of member countries to implement standards.

Over the years, NATO allies have agreed to hundreds of STANAGs covering a wide variety of technical standards for equipment and common procedures.

Some examples include equipment and procedures for air-to-air refueling; common sizes, safety rules, and tests to make ammunition interchangeable; specifications to make national communications systems compatible; and formats to facilitate sharing intelligence and other information.

