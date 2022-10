19 October 2022 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has viewed the projects of Zabukhchay and Bargushadchay reservoirs to be established in Gubadli District.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company Zaur Mikayilov informed the president of the projects.

---

