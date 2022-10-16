Investigation into suicide of Azerbaijani serviceman is underway - Military Prosecutor's Office

16 October 2022 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Gubadli military prosecutor's office received information that Mirsaleh Jabbarov, a serviceman of military unit N of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm on October 15, 2022, Trend reports citing Military prosecutor's office.

Employees of the GubadlI Military Prosecutor's Office inspected the site of the incident and the body of the servicemen, material evidence was taken, explanatory notes were taken and other actions were taken.

A criminal case has been opened under the relevant article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Gubadli military prosecutor's office, witnesses have been questioned, appropriate expertise has been prepared and urgent investigative measures have been taken.

At present, the investigation is continuing and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

