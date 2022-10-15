Plane operating Istanbul-Baku flight returns to airport of departure

15 October 2022 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

The captain of the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), which operated J2-076 flight on the Istanbul-Baku route, decided to return the plane to the departure airport for technical reasons (due to cracked windshield), the press service of AZAL told Trend on October 15.

According to the press service, the plane landed safely at Istanbul airport at 13:50 (GMT +3).

Another plane will depart from Baku to transport the passengers.

