Meeting of chiefs of staff of CIS armed forces wraps up in Baku [PHOTO]

13 October 2022 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

A regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) armed forces has wrapped up in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani army, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, his counterparts from Belarus Maj-Gen Viktor Gulevich, from Kazakhstan Lt-Gen Marat Khusainov, from Kyrgyzstan Maj-Gen Erlis Terdikbaev, from Uzbekistan Maj-Gen Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, as well as Russian Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Col-Gen Sergey Istrakov, and Tajik military attaché to Russia, Col Rustam Jumaev, attended the meeting.

The final results of military cooperation for 2022, the prospects for development in the next year, issues of ensuring peace and security, and other issues of mutual interests were addressed at the meeting.

The final protocols were signed following the meeting, and a decision was reached to host the next meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states in the Russian Federation in 2023.

Valiyev made concluding remarks at the meeting.

