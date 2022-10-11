Expertise reveals cases of disfiguring of dead Azerbaijani soldiers by Armenia

11 October 2022 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The expertise in Azerbaijan revealed cases of disfiguring of the bodies of the dead Azerbaijani servicemen, transferred to Azerbaijan during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Head of the Investigation Department under the Prosecutor-General's Office Nemat Avazov said.

He made the remarks at the conference on "Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years", organized by the Azerbaijani Center for Social Research.

Avazov stressed that these cases were reflected in the materials of the criminal cases, adding that international organizations haven’t reacted to this due to double standards.

Similarly, he added that an investigation into criminal cases in connection with the video of 'Armenian prisoners' is underway.

He stressed that over the past 30 years, Armenia committed numerous crimes against Azerbaijan, civilians, armed forces, and infrastructure. He added what currently is observed is double standards against Azerbaijan.

Avazov emphasized that a number of videos were distributed on social media, the source of which has not yet been identified in which allegedly 'Armenian servicemen are killed and their remains are desecrated. The official stated that Armenia is trying to present these videos as a 'genocidal policy' on the part of Azerbaijan.

"As a representative of the Prosecutor General's Office, I declare that Azerbaijan is a law-governed state, and each such video should be immediately responded to. A criminal case has been initiated in the Prosecutor-General's Office of Azerbaijan under Article 115 of the Criminal Code; a preliminary investigation is ongoing on 10 criminal cases. If the guilt of the alleged persons and military personnel is proven, then, naturally, the issue of criminal liability can be resolved. Statements by any state or international organization cannot affect the course of the investigation," Avazov added.

