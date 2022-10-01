Azerbaijani Public TV to air two television singing competitions to be aired in country

1 October 2022 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (İctimai/Public TV) is inviting auidence to enjoy television singing competitions, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Public TV will launch two TV shows: The Masked Singer and a new season of "The Voice of Azerbaijan. Native songs".

The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. It is based on the reality singing competition "The Voice of Holland", which was originally created by Dutch television producer John de Mol.

Many other countries have adapted the format and begun airing their own versions since 2010.

Only Azerbaijani songs will sound in the coming season of television singing competition.

The Masked Singer is an international musical reality TV franchise. As planned, celebrities appear before the jury and the audience in various unusual costumes that completely hide them. During the discussions, the jury tries to recognize the celebrity behind the mask. The project has been adapted in many countries.

In the new season, the channel's broadcast schedule also includes new serials, public-political, military-analytical, sports, intellectual, music, and entertainment programs, etc.

---

