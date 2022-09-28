Azerbaijan seizes Armenian UAV in liberated Lachin District [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Units of the Azerbaijani military forces have seized an Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the liberated Lachin District, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

“Azerbaijan Army Units using special technical means detected and landed the Armenian armed forces’ UL-350 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which attempted to carry out flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Lachin region,” the ministry said.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan is hosting the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Evaluation and Feedback Program (OCC E&F) Database Training Course, the Defense Ministry said in an unrelated report.

During the opening ceremony of the event on September 27, the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, was honored by observing a minute of silence on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

The participants were then instructed about the course's objectives and terms, as well as the tasks to be completed.

The OCC E&F Database Training Course is slated to run till September 30, the ministry added.

The Operational Capability Concept Evaluation and Feedback Programme (OCC E&F) is a practical multipurpose military tool that serves as a vehicle for a closer operational relationship between the Alliance and a potential contributor to NATO-led operations by supporting partner efforts to develop forces that are fully interoperable and capable of operating with NATO standards and procedures.

Since 2012, JFC Brunssum has got a very important and active role in OCC E&F Programme. Based on the annual SHAPE list of OCC E&F activities, JFC Brunssum supports partner countries in activities related to OCC E&F Programme.

In the same vein, the Turkish National Defense Ministry paid tribute to Azerbaijani personnel who perished in the second Karabakh war (2020).

"Turkiye honors the memory of martyrs on the anniversary of the beginning of the glorious struggle started by the heroic Azerbaijani army two years ago for the liberation of the occupied lands," the ministry tweeted.

Azerbaijan commemorates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a mark of heartfelt respect for the troops and officers, who valiantly fought in the 44-day war in 2020 and offered their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

