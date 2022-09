27 September 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The State Security Service has posted a video publication dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day on Twitter, Trend reports.

"September 27 is Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan. May the Almighty God rest the souls of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland," the publication said.

