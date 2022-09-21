Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel broadcasts report on liberated lands of Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

21 September 2022 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel broadcast a report on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Reporter Charles Stratford pointed out that Azerbaijani Army's liberated its lands from the 30-year Armenian occupation as a result of the second Karabakh war in 2020.

He also talked about the landmine problem in liberated Karabakh, as well as enormous amount of money spent by Azerbaijan on infrastructure projects, including roads and tunnels.

"The new 'Victory Road' leads to the town of Shusha, which Azerbaijan also retook two years ago. The country's cultural capital Shusha is also being rebuilt. The renovation of mosques and centuries-old homes, where poets, musicians, and scientists once lived, is ongoing. However, no inhabitants have returned yet to the city, only the Army and construction workers are here for now," said Stratford.

