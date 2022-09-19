US Secretary of State calls Azerbaijani President to discuss bolstering achieved truce

19 September 2022 00:40 (UTC+04:00)

On September 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The importance of continuing efforts to strengthen the achieved ceasefire regime, ensure sustainable peace and security in the region, normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including peace treaty negotiations, and open transport corridors was underlined during the phone conversation.

---

