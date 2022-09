17 September 2022 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Director of the Complete Secondary School No. 12 named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Ukrainian city of Irpin Valentina Antonenko sent a letter of thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the repair of the school by SOCAR Energy Ukraine, Trend reports.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz