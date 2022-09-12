Turkish military pilots return home after joint drills in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

12 September 2022 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish military pilots involved in the TurAz Falcon-2022 (TurAz Qartali) joint drills in Azerbaijan have returned home, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Military pilots of the Azerbaijani and Turkish air forces successfully completed different duties during joint flight-tactical drills held in Azerbaijani on September 5-10.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots conducted flights and professionally completed the assigned tasks by utilizing the tactical and technical features of combat jets.

The tasks such as destroying the imaginary enemy's air and land targets, practicing elements of difficult pilotage and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes, and performing various episodes were completed during the drills.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

The two nations conducted a series of joint drills such as Indestructible Brotherhood, TurAz Falcon, and Three Brothers in previous years. The military personnel of the Azerbaijani army’s land, air, naval and special forces joined a number of military exercises and seminars in Turkiye.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum on the alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

