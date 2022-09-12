OSCE Misnk Group became history - analysis

12 September 2022 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

The OSCE Minsk Group Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe not only failed to achieve any progress in resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict but, on the contrary, its 'activity' has led to delay of its settlement for many years, deputy of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

Azerbaijan by its historic victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh war resolved the conflict on its own. And the Minsk Group, as well as this conflict, stayed in the past

She noted that now some forces, not at all ashamed, are trying to revive the group.

"For many years, the OSCE Minsk Group has made senseless visits to the region, and these trips later became known as tourist trips. This organization has been biased, supporting the occupant Armenia, turning a blind eye to the vandalism of Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani lands, without naming the invader. It's as a result of this biased and unconstructive stance that the negotiations yielded no results and the conflict remained unresolved. In fact, the goal of the Minsk Group was not to resolve it, but to turn the conflict into a frozen one, by imitating negotiations. The organization has completely lost the trust of the Azerbaijani people, and no one hoped for its activities and demonstration of an objective position," Huseynova said.

She noted that this all was once again confirmed during the Second Karabakh war.

"We witnessed how some co-chair countries of OSCE Minsk Group, showing their true face, supported Armenia by making a fuss in the world and trying to stop Azerbaijan, to distract it from liberating its native lands from occupation. They even accused Azerbaijan, whereas they did not take any measures against Armenia during the 30-year period of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands and did not call Armenia an occupant. Obviously, the organization were completely biased and tried to delay the resolution of the conflict as long as possible. And now some forces are trying to revive it for their own purposes. However, this is impossible. The Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, has liberated its lands from occupation, and the conflict is already in the past, and the Minsk Group became history. New reality has already created in the region, new opportunities for the establishment of sustainable peace and the formation of a new environment for cooperation. And attempts to revive the Minsk Group will not bring any results," Huseynova said.

Political commentator Elchin Mirzabeyli said that the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, which has been consigned to the past, should not mention any more the names of this organization, which has not achieved for the entire period of its 'activity' to stop the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, which voiced hypocritical statements promoting the occupation.

"They should also apologize for such 'activities' to hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who have been longing for their native lands for almost 30 years and whose homes were destroyed and graves of their relatives were demolished," he said.

Mirzabeyli noted that the trust of the Azerbaijani people in the organization and its co-chairs is completely lost and mentioning OSCE Minsk Group causes at best a bitter smile and disgust in the country's society.

"And if someone tries again without any constraint to bring up the Minsk Group, that someone must be sure that he will earn even more hatred from the Azerbaijani people," he pointed out.

Mirzabeyli added that the Azerbaijani state and people are determined to eradicate any manifestation that threatens sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

