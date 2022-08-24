Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents view project to be built for children in Fuzuli

24 August 2022 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have viewed a project of the Kurmangazy Center for the Development of Creativity, to be built for children in the city Fuzuli by the BI Group Holding of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BI Group Holding Aidyn Rakhimbayev informed the presidents about the project.

