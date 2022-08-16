Azerbaijani NGOs press for int'l pressure against Armenian authorities for seeking to undermine regional peace

16 August 2022 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani human rights NGOs have urged international organizations to take appropriate measures against the Armenian authorities seeking to undermine Baku's efforts to bring peace to the region, Azernews reports.

The statement was made in regard to persons, who are being persecuted by Armenia’s Prosecutor-General's Office for applying to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship.

"We express concern that the Prosecutor-General's Office of Armenia opened a criminal case against Ishkhan Verdyan and Vahe Gambaryan over their appeal to President Ilham Aliyev to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship,” the appeal reads.

The NGOs highlighted that by these means the Armenian leadership is trying to intimidate people who want to legally live in Khankandi, as well as in neighboring cities and villages as Azerbaijani citizens.

“Simultaneously, official Yerevan is accusing citizens, who in Karabakh are declaring about the need for peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis, of alleged provocative activities,” the authors noted.

The statement stressed that by such unlawful actions against these persons, the Armenian authorities, seeking to undermine Azerbaijan's efforts to establish peace, grossly violate the UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and other related international rights and norms. According to the norms of international law, every person has the right to freedom and inviolability, the right against discrimination on national, racial, religious, ethnic, and social grounds, and every person on the territory of any state has the right to freely choose a place of residence, they added.

“At the same time, according to these conventions, everyone has the right to freedom of expression. This right includes the freedom to hold one's own opinion, to spread information regardless of frontiers, without any obstruction from government bodies,” the authors reminded.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz