Baku to host international Sea Cup military contest [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani capital Baku is soon to host the Sea Cup international military contest, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drawing for the international Sea Cup competition took place on August 12, the ministry reports.

The event was attended by the heads of delegations from participating nations, as well as members of the Board of Referees. Representatives from the local and international media were also invited to the drawing.

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov welcomed the participants and expressed his hope that the Sea Cup competition, which will be hosted for the fifth time in Azerbaijan, would be held in a transparent, high-level, and pleasant atmosphere.

He wished the teams success and answered questions of media representatives, emphasizing the importance of international competitions in the mutual exchange of knowledge between personnel of different nations in enhancing their professionalism.

The participating nations' team leaders expressed gratitude to the Defense Ministry leadership for creating high-level conditions and for the hospitality.

The competing teams were provided with thorough information about the entrance to combat training ranges, conducting training for the performance of stages and episodes of the contest.

Finally, the drawing procedure for the competition stages and episodes was held.

The Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian and Kazakh seamen will compete on August 15-27 as part of the Sea Cup contest.

In the same vein, participants of the Masters of Artillery Fire competition, which will be conducted as part of the International Army Games-2022, are preparing for the contest stages, the ministry said in a separate report.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani artillerymen completed a technical examination of the acquired weapons, became familiar with the stage circumstances and technical capabilities of the firing positions, as well as safety requirements.

After completing the preliminary phase, the Azerbaijani crew carried out the adjustment firing from small weapons, grenade launchers, and mortars, the ministry added.

