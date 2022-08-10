Armenia illegally settled Azerbaijan’s Lachin after occupation - presidential aide [PHOTO]

10 August 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that Armenia had illegally settled Azerbaijan’s Lachin District following the occupation in 1992, Azernews reports.

“After occupation [of Lachin] illegal settlement conducted by transferring Armenians from the Middle East,” Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account.

He also shared an article authored by Robert Seely for The Times in 1992 that cites Armenian soldiers burning and pillaging Lachin's Zabukh village.

Currently, Lachin city is temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. According to the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city should be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which will be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Azerbaijan has nearly completed the building of a new route bypassing Lachin city and has demanded Armenia to clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz