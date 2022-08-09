Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance aimed at bolstering regional peace, security - foreign minister [PHOTO]

9 August 2022 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance is aimed at further bolstering regional peace and security, as well as economic development, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks at the 13th conference of ambassadors, entitled "Wise and humane Turkish diplomacy ahead of 2023 and beyond" held in Ankara on August 8.

“Delighted to deliver a speech at the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara. Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as allies, will continue to contribute to the establishment of peace, security, and prosperity in the global arena as reliable and proactive actors,” Bayramov wrote on his Twitter account.

The Azerbaijan-Turkiye alliance, which has significant political and economic potential, aims at further promoting regional peace and security, as well as economic growth, the minister stressed.

Despite the obstacles, Bayramov underlined that the two countries' joint large-scale regional projects since the 1990s, as well as current and future plans in the energy, transportation, and logistics sectors have greatly contributed to the further expansion of trade and economic relations at the bilateral and regional levels.

He underlined that the Azerbaijani-Turkiye ties, which are presently at their peak, have progressed from a strategic to an alliance level with the historic Shusha Declaration.

Bayramov underlined the importance of the joint efforts serving Azerbaijan and Turkiye’s mutual interests and support of the two countries to each other on various international platforms under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Furthermore, the minister briefed the participants about the destruction, committed by Armenia during its nearly 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani lands. He spoke about Azerbaijan's post-conflict measures following the 44-day war, including the establishment of regional peace, the opening of transport and communication lines, the restoration of the Zangazur corridor, and repair and reconstruction projects. The participants in the conference were also informed about Armenia's actions in violation of the trilateral declarations, as well as the most recent provocations in the region.

Bayramov also paid tribute to the memory of Turkish diplomats and their family members, who were martyred by ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations, stressing that there is no place for hateful ideologies in the region.

Recalling the fraternal country's political support to Azerbaijan at all levels, the top diplomat said that Turkiye consistently defends Azerbaijan's fair stance based on international law, notably during and after the 44-day war with Armenia.

He emphasized that the decisive and purposeful steps have been taken with brotherly Turkiye to further strengthen peace, security, justice, and prosperity in the South Caucasus and the wider region.

Ambassadors were given detailed information about the activities of Azerbaijan, which implements independent, reliable, balanced, and multifaceted diplomacy, on bilateral and multilateral platforms. Since 2019, Azerbaijan’s initiatives within the framework of its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, its active membership in the Organization of Turkic States, and other international platforms have made a positive contribution to international peace and security, the minister underlined.

Speaking about the challenges and transnational threats in the international relations system, as well as the difficulties in adhering to international legal norms and principles, the minister stated that further strengthening of cooperation, as well as the introduction of new international cooperation mechanisms and platforms, are critical in such an environment.

To recap, Bayramov wished success to the diplomats of the brotherly nation in their honorable and difficult activities and answered questions.

Addressing the event, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "it is difficult to achieve gains on the table without being strong on the field", adding that the liberation of Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories is the most striking example of it.

Emphasizing that the international community has not taken any significant steps in the face of the policies of occupation, massacre, and genocide that lasted for about 30 years, Erdogan said that Azerbaijanis have been forced to live with the pain of both occupation and losses for years.

"With Turkiye's support, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were able to put an end to this injustice. As a result of a 44-day epic struggle, Karabakh regained its freedom, and the 30-year occupation ended. With the agreements reached, a new era has begun in the South Caucasus. We are making great efforts not to waste this historic opportunity," he stressed.

In the same vein, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that both friends and enemies should know that Azerbaijan is not alone.

"We received fraternal Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the conference of the ambassadors. The Shusha Declaration has further strengthened our alliance. Both friends and enemies should know that Azerbaijan is not alone," Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter account.

