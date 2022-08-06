Azerbaijani serviceman dies in mine explosion in Kalbajar

6 August 2022 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Aliyev Babek Asker oglu died as a result of a mine explosion in the east of the Kalbajar district on August 5, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact, an investigation is underway.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of the serviceman."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz