Azerbaijani serviceman dies in mine explosion in Kalbajar
By Trend
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Aliyev Babek Asker oglu died as a result of a mine explosion in the east of the Kalbajar district on August 5, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
A criminal case has been opened on the fact, an investigation is underway.
"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of the serviceman."
---
