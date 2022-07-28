Azerbaijan signs bill on investment activities into law

28 July 2022 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a bill 'On investment activities' into law, Azernews reports.

The law defines the legal and economic foundations of Azerbaijan's investment activities and guarantees the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of investors in accordance with paragraphs 1, 10, 11, 13, and 26 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

