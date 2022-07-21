Minister: Azerbaijan to provide martyrs’ families, war veterans with 500 apartments in Aug-Sep

21 July 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said that a total of 500 more apartments and private houses are planned to be provided for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in August-September 2022, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that this year more than 1,500 apartments and private houses are planned to be provided to this category of citizens by the end of 2022. He added that in the first six months of the year, 600 apartments have already been provided.

“After the 2020 Second Karabakh War, 3,600 apartments and private houses were given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans,” he said.

Babayev also stated that in the post-war period, over 100,000 members of the martyrs’ families and war veterans were provided with 193,000 social support services.

Moreover, he mentioned that the rehabilitation centers of the ministry provided rehabilitation and socio-psychological support services to 11,000 participants of the Second Karabakh War.

The minister noted that 200 disabled veterans were provided with the most advanced fourth-generation full-function prostheses.

“Over the past period, disabled veterans have been provided with 21,000 rehabilitation means,” he said.

The ministry takes consistent steps to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures covered over 30,000 citizens of such categories, he added.

