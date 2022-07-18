State care for martyr families, veterans in Azerbaijan is permanent - MPs

18 July 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan achieved a glorious victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, MP Vugar Isgandarov told Trend.

According to Isgandarov, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the valiant Azerbaijani Army liberated the country’s lands from Armenian occupation [in the Second Karabakh War].

This victory was achieved due to various factors, and one of them is the great attention to the Armed Forces, he said.

According to the MP, this policy continues in the post-war period.

"In Azerbaijan, the families of martyrs, war invalids, veterans, as well as participants of the Second Karabakh War are always at the center of attention. Our state is doing everything possible for the martyr families, veterans, and war participants. Besides, the veterans are given cars, and their social problems are solved," Isgandarov said.

The MP noted that by decrees and orders of the head of state, the social security of people from the above category is constantly being strengthened, and social benefits for them have been consistently increased over the past four years.

"At the same time, by instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the program for providing apartments for people from this category was expanded by five times in 2021," he reminded.

Isgandarov also noted that this policy is successfully continuing in 2022.

"More than 12,000 apartments were provided to the families of martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars. A total of 3,000 apartments were provided in 2021, and 1,500 - this year. These apartments have all the conditions for living. On the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, close relatives of martyrs are also always kept in the center of attention," the MP said.

“All the above, including state support for the veterans and martyr families, their constant presence in the center of attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the solution of their problems, once again clearly demonstrate the concern of our state for people from this category,” he noted.

"This policy is permanent. Close relatives of people who gave their lives for their Motherland, including veterans and war participants, will continue to be provided with care and attention from the state," Isgandarov added.

Another MP Sevinj Huseynova said that a very successful social policy is being implemented in Azerbaijan, and within this policy, serious work is being done to ensure the social protection of the martyr families and veterans, as well as improve their welfare and solve their problems.

Huseynova noted that the head of state always pays special attention and care to this area.

"Over the past three years, unprecedented reforms have been carried out in this area. Pensions and benefits paid to the martyr families and veterans have been increased up to three times," she said. "In the past and this year, in accordance with the Azerbaijani president’s decree, benefits to the war invalids have been increased."

"Serious work is underway to improve not only financial support of this category of people but also their living conditions and provision with cars," Huseynova added.

The MP also pointed out that within the program approved by President Ilham Aliyev, it’s planned to provide housing and private houses to 11,000 martyr families through 2025.

"According to the president’s relevant decree, a state program was approved to provide housing for martyr families, war invalids and other vulnerable groups through 2025," she further said. "As a result, more than 13,000 people from this category have been provided with apartments or private houses."

"At the same time, very important steps are being taken to protect the health of veterans, provide them with modern prostheses, and conduct their rehabilitation courses, which also contribute to their recovery. Provision of social and psychological services can be also added to these works," Huseynova noted.

"As part of measures to provide the war invalids with cars, up to 1,500 cars were provided to them over the past four years and 7,450 - for the entire period. Attention and care to the martyr families have always been and will be great in Azerbaijan," the MP stressed.

"The care of the state about citizens from the above category also indicates that neither the state nor the people forget about those who gave their lives for the Motherland," she concluded.

