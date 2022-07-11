Overturned freight cars near Saatli station belong to Georgia - Azerbaijan Railways

11 July 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Three freight cars belonging to Georgia and transporting raw sugar from the Black Sea region to Azerbaijan overturned near the Saatli railway station on July 9, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said, Trend reports.

According to the company, as a result of urgent measures taken to liquidate the incident consequences, the movement of trains on the Saatli-Imishli line was restored.

