11 July 2022 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has confirmed the death of a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Novruz Taghiyev as a result of a traffic accident July 9 in the evening, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

The fact is being investigated.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expressed deep condolences to the relatives of the serviceman.

