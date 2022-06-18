Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora talks recent Armenian provocation in Paris

18 June 2022 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has issued a statement on Armenian provocation attempts in front of the building of the Culture Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France on June 16, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the attack of representatives of the Armenian FRA Nor Seround Youth Federation took place during the screening of the documentary film 'Road Leading to Karabakh', prepared by the French ERE TV channel.

The statement stressed that the attempts to crash the film presentation resulted in the injury of Vice-President of France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association Ayten Muradova and other participants. The incident provoked strong reactions among Azerbaijanis, Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in France and other countries. The statement expressed hope for proper assessment of these actions in accordance with French and international law.

The film features Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, the period of the first and second Karabakh wars, shows the scale of destruction in Azerbaijan's Karabakh during the Armenian occupation, as well as tells about the desecration of mosques by Armenian aggressors.

The film also covers the reconstruction activities carried out by Azerbaijan on its lands after their liberation as a result of the 44-Day second Karabakh war in the autumn of 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz