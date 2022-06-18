Azerbaijani ambassador talks projects in Caspian Sea with president of International Ocean Institute

18 June 2022 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov discussed ongoing and future projects of International Ocean Institute in the Caspian Sea with Institute's Honorary President Awni Behnam, Isgandarov said on Twitter, Trend reports. The talks were held with the framework of "My Seas, My Oceans" exhibition, organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Association, with the support of the United Nation’s Geneva Office and the permanent representative office of Azerbaijan under the Geneva Office of the UN "Was glad to discuss ongoing and future projects of Institute in Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan's participation with so experienced scientist," the ambassador wrote.

